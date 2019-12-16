Police searching for Springhill absconder jailed for double stabbing outside nightclub

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who absconded from HMP Springhill last week.

Jamie Hislop, 30, walked out of the open prison between 5.30pm and 8pm on Wednesday December 12.

Jamie Hislop, who recently absconded from HMP Springhill in Grendon Underwood

He is white, approximately 6ft 1ins tall, with dark hair, blue eyes and a beard and has a spider tattoo on his left elbow.

Hislop is known to frequent Coventry.

In 2017 he was jailed for six years and nine months after attacking two men with a knife outside a Coventry nightclub.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Dale Price said: “I am appealing for information which will help us find Jamie Hislop.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999 instead.

“Anyone who has any information can call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190387422.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”