Power Squat Challenge helps boost charity funds at fitness centre near Buckingham

A Gawcott-based fitness centre has raised over £3,000 for charity from a successful family fundraising day.

The owners of Bates Body Factory, Jonathan and Georgina Bates, held the event on Saturday August 22, in aid of two charities close to their hearts - Arc and the Lily Mae Foundation.

On Sunday, August 22, the private fitness studio swapped burpees for burgers and crunches for cake, with the family fun including a barbecue, drinks, cake sale, tombola, bouncy castle, face painting and a raffle tickets with more than 50 prizes donated by local businesses in and around Buckingham.

Personal training clients take part in the Power Squat Challenge

And to help boost the funds, the centre's personal training clients also took part in a sponsored 'power squat challenge' throughout the day.

Georgie said the day was a great success.

She said: "We raised over £3,000 in total so far and the power squat challenge target of 20,000 was surpassed, and our clients reached 35,113 in total."

Arc is the only national charity helping parents and healthcare professionals through antenatal screening and its consequences, and the Lily Mae Foundation supports parents and families through stillbirth, neonatal death, miscarriage or medical termination.

Owners Georgie and Jonathan Bates

Georgie and Jonathan organised the fundraiser as a way of thanking both charities for their support, after suffering both a stillbirth and an ectopic pregnancy in the past year.

On their fundraising page, the couple said: "In the weeks and months that followed our losses we were supported by the Lily Mae foundation, who provided us with free fortnightly counselling. We also relied on Arc heavily to translate hospital speech into context we could understand. Both these charities were amazing to us and asked for absolutely nothing in return. We cannot thank them enough for being so caring and supportive in a time that was very dark for us as a family.

"We want to raise as much money and awareness of these brilliant charities as we possibly can so that other families who are faced with any type of baby loss can get that same support that we did, it’s so important and we would have been lost withou.t"

To make a donation visit here.

Personal training clients take part in the Power Squat Challenge