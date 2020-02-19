Prestigious line-up at this year's Bucks Women's Institutes science event

The Buckinghamshire Federation of Women's Institutes (BFWI) will be holding their annual science event, called Investigation and Discovery, on Tuesday 10 March.

Approximately 300 attendees will receive talks from materials scientist Dr Anna Ploszajsi, Geologist Jane Tubb and Dr Ceris Jones, the National Farmers’ Union Adviser (NFU) on Climate Change.

Dr Anna Ploszajsi and Dr Ceris Jones

Anna Ploszajsi is an award-winning materials scientist, engineer and communicator who, by day is a Research Fellow at the Institute of Making, investigating 4D printing and meta-materials, and by night she communicates materials science on stage, radio and TV.

In 2017 she was named Young Engineer of the Year by the Royal Academy of Engineering, and in 2018 won the Silver Medal from the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining. She also once swam the English Channel.

Geologist Jane Tubb will be presenting a biography of Gertrude Elles MBE (1872-1960), the brilliant early geologist whose achievements contributed so much to the advancement of women in earth sciences.

They will also have the privilege of hearing from climate scientist Dr Ceris Jones who will speak to delegates about the NFU’s ambitious goal of achieving net zero greenhouse emissions from agriculture by 2040.

High demand for tickets this year has led the BFWI to move to The Vineyard Centre in Aylesbury in order to accommodate as many people as possible.

The event starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.

Tickets are £18 for members and £20 for non-members.

To apply for tickets write to: sciencesociety42@gmail.com

To find out more click here