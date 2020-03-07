Prince Charles hands CBE to Buckingham University's Barnaby

University of Buckingham Dean of Education, Barnaby Lenon, has been presented with a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) award.

He has been recognised for his work as chair of the Independent Schools Council and chair of governors at the London Academy of Excellence.

Mr Lenon taught at Eton for 12 years, was the deputy head of Highgate School, head of Trinity School Croydon and head of Harrow for 12 years. He then helped establish the London Academy of Excellence in East London, one of the most successful state sixth form academies, where he is chairman of governors.

As chair of the Independent Schools Council he has tried to defend independent schools from political attack and has been a prominent advocate of state-independent partnerships.

He has been a governor of 23 state and independent schools including, at the moment, the King Edward VI Foundation, Birmingham. He was a member of the board of Ofqual during the implementation of Michael Gove’s reforms to GCSEs and A-levels, and is now on their Standards Advisory Committee.

As Dean of Education, he believes that teachers can improve throughout their working lives, but will only do so if they experiment with methods they have not used before.

He encourages students to focus on not only developing good subject knowledge, but also being creative and an influence for good in people’s lives.

Mr Lenon said: “I am delighted to have been given an award as a reflection of the quality of the various educational organisations for which I work.”