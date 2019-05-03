Pupils participate in Buckingham Mayday dancing

Around 200 primary school children from across Buckingham took part in the annual Mayday dancing on the grass outside the parish church on Wednesday May 1.

Pupils from Lace Hill Academy, Buckingham Primary School, George Grenville Academy and Bourton Meadow Academy participated.

Pupils from Bourton Meadow Academy take part in Mayday dancing

There was both country dancing, to tunes including Barber's Pole, Gypsy's Kent and Spider's Web, and morris dancing to tunes including I Want to be Near You and Wedding Ring.

The dancing was organised by Buckingham Town Council and the event was attended by deputy mayor Mark Cole and town crier Russell Cross.

Buckingham's town crier Russell Cross

Buckingham's deputy mayor Mark Cole at the mayday dancing

Pupils from George Grenville Academy take part in Mayday dancing