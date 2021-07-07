Puppy socialisers needed for amazing sniffer dog charity near Buckingham

Some of the world’s most powerful bio-sensors, with fluffy coats and waggy tails, live here in the Advertiser area, and need happy homes while they undergo their training.

Based in Great Horwood, the world-leading charity Medical Detection Dogs trains dogs to save lives using their amazing sense of smell.

Bio Detection Dogs learn the odour of diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s and malaria. Dogs work on samples in the charity’s training centre in Great Horwood and this work will lead to early, less invasive diagnosis of some of the world’s biggest killers.

Volunteer socialiser Jackie Ferneyhough with her Medical Detection Dog in training, Chip

The charity has recently announced that its investigation into whether Covid-19 has a unique odour that dogs can detect has been very successful, with the MDD dogs identifying with 94 per cent accuracy when people do and don’t have the disease. The charity believes these remarkable noses could provide a strong line of defence in the fight against the pandemic

Medical Alert Assistance Dogs work with individuals with complex health conditions, giving them a five to 10-minute warning that a medical crisis is about to happen.

Clients have no awareness that their condition is about to take hold, but the dogs detect a change in their odour. Their hairy lifesavers prevent injury, emergency services callouts and hospital admissions and give them back their independence and confidence.

The charity is appealing to its nearby community for volunteer socialisers to look after the young dogs while they are trained.

Volunteer manager Claire Baker would love to hear from you if you would like to give one of their beautiful puppies or younger dogs a caring and loving home.

She said: “The charity is proud to have a 'no kennel' policy and it is very important to us that our dogs live in a loving home environment before being partnered with a client or work as a Bio Detection dog.

"Without the help of our wonderful volunteer puppy and dog socialisers and fosterers, we wouldn’t be able to train our life-saving dogs.

"This unique role involves attending regular puppy classes, following positive dog training methods and taking the dog to visit lots of different environments.

"You will need to be at home most of the day and live within an hour of Great Horwood.”