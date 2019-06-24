Puzzle Centre staff abseil UK's tallest tower to raise money for organisation

A team of trustees, staff and supporters of Winslow and Middle Claydon based charity the Puzzle Centre completed an abseil for autism on Saturday June 22.

The ten strong team took on the challenge of the tallest permanent abseiling tower in the UK - which is based in Northampton at a building formerly owned by the Express Lift Company.

The Puzzle Centre abseiling team with their medals

It stands at more than 400 feet high and a Puzzle Centre spokesman said: "The abseil was a big challenge for many of our supporters who are scared of heights but they all managed to abseil the tower with ease."

The brave team of abseilers were Graham Wylie, Simon Lodge, Anita Stubbings, Mandy Simons, Clare Samways, Oliver Robats, Mark Woodroffe, Sarah Boyce, Carl Pickton and Fiona Herbert who have currently raised £9,800 - just short of their original target of £10,000.

The Puzzle Centre is a charity which aims to support young children with autism and their families.

To donate visit the Just Giving website and search Puzzle Abseil for Autism.