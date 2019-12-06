Rare Richard III gold coin stays in Buckingham after £40,000 raised so it can go on public display

An extremely rare Richard III gold coin that was found by a metal detectorist in Buckingham in September is to be kept in town after £40,000 was raised to ensure it stayed here.

The Richard III half angel gold coin was found by detectorist David Bethell at a location within a one mile radius of the town centre in September.

There are only seven known examples of the coin in the world and none are on permanent public display.

A campaign was launched back in October with the aim of keeping the historic find within the town.

The Old Gaol team had until the end of this year to raise £40,000 and although some of the money came from grants, a local interest in keeping hold of the coin needed to be demonstrated first.

Matt Parker, a trustee at the Old Gaol, who was involved in the campaign to keep the find here said: “We needed to raise £40,000 and I am delighted that residents and businesses answered our call through donations and pledges.

“We are delighted with the community interest – we have had lots of support from businesses and pledges from as far away as Australia.

“I cannot give the exact breakdown, but a very substantial amount of what we have raised has come from local fundraisers.

“It is great that we have managed to reach our target in good time and can keep this very valuable asset in Buckingham.

“We are currently working on big plans to start displaying the coin in the New Year and working on ways we can tell the story behind this find.

“It is important to remember that this will be the first of this kind of coin in the world (there are only seven) that is on permanent public display.

“We already have some amazing items that we are fortunate to display in the Old Gaol but because of its rarity this will probably be the most significant.”

Richard III was the last King of the House of York and is the last British monarch to die in battle.

In an article on their website Buckingham Old Gaol Museum Trust say: “We promise to always make this discovery available to the public, and to amplify the role of Buckingham in the tumultuous 1480s strongly.”