Re-enactors mingle with invited guests at launch of Buckingham Half-Angel exhibition

Re-enactors dressed as Richard III and his retinue mingled with invited guests at the launch of the Buckingham Old Gaol's most ambitious exhibition ever.

The exhibition, entitled 'Richard III and Buckingham’s Half-Angel', was formally opened by Deputy Lieutenant of Bucks Carolyn Cumming, Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and the chair of the Old Gaol Trust, Hélène Hill, alongside re-enactors from The Retynue of Syr John Myddelton living history group, at the launch event on Saturday, October 2.

Guest of honour was local metal detectorist and Old Gaol Museum trustee Dave Bethell, who discovered the Half-Angel - a very rare gold coin from the reign of Richard III - in the Buckingham area.

Re-enactors outside the Old Gaol with, from left, chair of trustees Helene Hill, Deputy Lieutenant of Bucks Carolyn Cumming, Greg Smith MP, trustee Mike Wisbach and Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley

The valuable coin was bought for the museum with donations from supporters and grants from the Art Fund, the V&A and the Richard III Society.

The exhibition, which required the purchase of a dedicated secure case to display the Half-Angel, has been made possible through the support of the Rothschild Foundation Covid Recovery Fund.

The exhibition is now open to the public during normal museum opening hours (museum entry charges apply) until February, after which the coin will be put on display in the museum's permanent gallery.

See buckinghamoldgaol.org.uk

Re-enactors with Greg Smith MP left, and metal detectorist Dave Bethell, right, who found the coin