Renowned family law expert to speak at Buckingham garden lecture

Renowned family lawyer Shabina Begum is the latest speaker in the University of Buckingham's Tales from the Riverbank series

Her talk, A Bridge Between Fear and Inspiration, will take place on Wednesday, August 18, in the garden of vice-chancellor James Tooley's Church Street residence, Ondaatje Hall, if the weather is fine and in the Radcliffe Centre if wet.

Shabina Begum is a family lawyer with the London-based solicitors Dawson Cornwell, and a UN-recognised authority on child, early and forced marriage.

Family law expert Shabina Begum

She is also an expert in domestic violence, honour-based violence, forced marriage and female genital mutilation cases. She specialises in children disputes, divorce and financial orders with expertise in Shariah law - both family law and Islamic financing.

Shabina has worked as an Independent Domestic Violence Advocate, handling high-risk cases and extremely vulnerable clients. She leads the way in researching and championing the rights of women and girls.

University vice-chancellor James Tooley said: "This will be a really fascinating and informed talk about some very serious current issues. We welcome all the community to share in this informative session."

Doors open at 5.30pm for light refreshments and the event finishes at 7pm.