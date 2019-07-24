Results of Buckinghamshire's Best Kept Village competition announced

The results of this year's Bucks Best Kept Village Competition have been revealed, with villages and towns across Aylesbury Vale have enjoyed success again.

Winslow won the Michaelis Cup, a category for small towns, ahead of Olney.

There was a double reason for celebration for Winslow, which took the Sword of Excellence, which is awarded to the best overall winner.

Other Aylesbury Vale winners included Aston Abbotts, who won the Gurney Cup, a category for villages with a population of 500 and under, ahead of Fulmer.

Stewkley won the DeFraine Cup category again, for villages with a population of 1500 to 3000, ahead of Steeple Claydon.

In the other categories, Chearsley and Cuddington finished joint runners-up in the Morris Cup category, for villages with a population of between 500 and 1500, with Hedgerley taking that prize.

Wendover were runner-up in the Tindall Cup, a category for last year's trophy winners, behind Chalfont St Peter.

The Dashwood Trophy for the best runner-up village went to Chearsley, on the basis that they had not won in the past five years.

In the other categories, Burnham won the Pushman Cup, a category for villages with a population of more than 3000, with Chalfont St Peter runners-up while Downley won the community award.