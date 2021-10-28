A retired nurse from the Buckingham constituency has slammed her MP for not wearing masks.

Terry Judge, aged 61, was shocked to see Greg Smith MP was not wearing a mask while sitting in the House of Commons.

Terry, who worked as a nurse for 30 years, most recently at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, said he should be setting an example.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith

Terry has emailed Mr Smith several times to press the matter.

He replied: "I will not be wearing a mask but I entirely respect it is a decision for each individual," adding: "It is my view that mask wearing should be voluntary."

Terry, who lives in Brill, told the Advertiser: "I saw him sitting on the back benches in the House of Commons with no mask, and the hypocrisy just struck me - that the government are asking people to put a mask on in crowded indoor spaces.

"And I thought, surely somebody in that position should be setting an example to the general public who are watching them."

Terry said Mr Smith's reply, that mask wearing should be voluntary, "strikes me as really not caring anything about anybody but himself".

She said: "I don't know if he's grasped the idea that the reason we're all asked to wear masks is to protect other people. We should be all trying to protect each other."

And she added: "It's such a simple thing to do - all we need to do is all wear a mask to keep everybody safe when we're in crowded spaces or going on public transport or going into the supermarket - it's not really a big ask to keep everybody much much safer."

Terry said she is worried about the Covid infection rates, and the effect that is having on treatment for other health problems.

She said: "While the cases are so high and there are so many hospital admissions, it means the waiting list for elective surgery gets higher and higher. It's just not on."

And she said her plea to Mr Smith is: "Please, please, follow your own government's advice.

"Because it's one thing saying something and it's quite another doing it, and people watch what he's doing, as a leader.

"It's no good saying: 'Do as you're told but I won't bother.'

"He should be setting an example - and also he's putting everybody at risk that he meets."

Greg Smith told the Advertiser: “It is essential we get back to normal and learn to live with this virus.

"The vaccination programme has broken the link between cases and the need for hospital treatment or worse.