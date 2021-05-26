Reunion puts smile on faces of Winslow Wheelers cyclists
40-mile round trip celebrated with birthday treat
With the lifting of Covid restrictions for groups meeting outside it was a grand reunion for the Winslow Wheelers at the weekend.
Three separate groups set out from Winslow on the 40-mile round trip to meet at one of their favourite coffee stops, the Barn at Stratton Audley
The speedy A team did an extra loop to make it just under a 60-mile jaunt.
The meet-up coincided with the birthday of member Phil Sangster who very generously bought a coffee and a delicious cake for everyone.
The group then cycled the 20 miles back to Winslow and continued the birthday celebrations at The Bell pub.
Committee member Francine van Leeuwen said: “After having to cycle in groups of six for the last few months it was fantastic to be able to socialise again with all our bike buddies.
“It was a great day out with smiles all round.”