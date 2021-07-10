Roadworks at Great Horwood from Monday (July 12) and rest of county for the weeks ahead (full list)

Next week, as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the below locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

Roadworks

Conventional Resurfacing Programme

A418, Aylesbury Road, Bierton - North of Bierton to Wing (Monday 12th July to Friday 16th July)

Coring works using temporary traffic signals and stop and go traffic management in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Micro Surfacing Programme

Townsend Cottages, Great Horwood – various locations along length of road (Monday 12th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Willow Road, Great Horwood - various locations along length of road (Monday 12th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Spring Lane, Great Horwood - various locations along length of road (Tuesday 13th July to Thursday 15th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Sedgemoor Road, Flackwell Heath - various locations along length of road (Friday 16th July to Monday 19th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Rowan Avenue, High Wycombe - various locations along length of road (Monday 12th July to Friday 16th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Harriers Way / Fox Road, Holmer Green - various locations along length of road (Monday 12th July to Wednesday 14th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Mayflower Way Estate Roads - various locations along length of road (Wednesday 14th July to Friday 16th July)

Micro surfacing preparatory patching works using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Surface Dressing Programme

Wood Lane, Iver Heath - 5 points roundabout and Langley Park Road (Thursday 15th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Huntercombe Lane South, Lent Rise - A4 Bath Road to Lake End Road (Friday 16th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

A4094 Ferry Lane, Wooburn - Hedsor Road to County Boundary (Friday 16th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

City Road, Radnage - A4155 to Church Lane (Friday 16th July to Saturday 17th July)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Hammersley Lane, Tylers Green – Church Road to Chiltern Yard (Saturday 17th July to Sunday 18th July) **weekend working**

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Welders Lane – Jordans Lane to Grove Lane (Sunday 18th July) **weekend working**

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles – Shire Lane to B442 Nightingales Lane (Sunday 18th July to Monday 19th July) **weekend working**

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme

Green Common Lane, Beaconsfield - Royal Charter Pub down to T Raynor and Son (Monday 12th July until Friday 16th July)

Drainage Improvement works using a road closure in operation 24/7.

School Lane, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday 12th July to Friday 23rd July)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Junction Improvement Works

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard

Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in 2 locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets.

Local Improvement Schemes

Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - Car Park & Turning Head (Monday 12th July - Friday 6th August)

Surfacing and lining works, not on highway but with localised traffic management, in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm.

Structures Improvement Programme

Cattleford Bridge, A422 Stratford, Nr Buckingham - Cattleford Bridge (Monday 12th July to Friday 27th August)

Bridge Refurbishment using temporary traffic signals in operation 24/7.

High Street, Marlow - Marlow Suspension Bridge (Monday 12th July to Friday 16th July)