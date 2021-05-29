Roadworks in Buckinghamshire for the next two weeks

Raodworks are planned in Buckinghamshire

During the course of the next two weeks, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

​

The schemes are part of a rolling programme of countywide work. As some activities are weather-dependent, dates may change at short notice. No weekend or Bank Holiday Monday working is scheduled.

Conventional Surfacing Programme

Ledborough Lane, Beaconsfield – B474 Penn Road to A355 Amersham Road (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 11 June)

Carriageway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation 24/7

Surface Dressing Programme

Pink Road, Great Hampden - Peters Lane to Great Hampden (Tuesday 1 June to Tuesday 8 June)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Small Dean Lane, Wendover – Wendover Bypass to Dunsmore Lane (Tuesday 8 June to Friday 11 June)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Peterley Lane, Prestwood - Wycombe Road to Nairdwood Lane (Wednesday 9 June to Tuesday 15 June)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Plane and Patch Programme

Ancillary works at various locations countywide prior to start of the programme during week commencing 14 June 2021

No carriageway incursion – works taking place between 9:30am and 3:30pm

Drainage Improvement Programme

**Please note this is a rolling programme and work on site will not commence until completion of the previous scheme therefore dates are subject to change at short notice**

Nash Lee Road, Terrick – various locations along length of road (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 4 June)

Drainage investigation works using road closures and localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Chestnut Way, Longwick – various locations along length of road ( Monday 7 June to Friday 11 June)

Drainage investigation works using temporary traffic signals and localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Pednormead End, Chesham - along length of road (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 11 June)

Major upgrade works - HV cable connection phase using 24/7 road closures in Wey Lane/Missenden Road

Local Improvement Schemes

Booker Depot, High Wycombe (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 11 June)

Surfacing work not on public highway, but using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - car park and turning head (Monday 7 June to Friday 6 August)

Surfacing and lining works, not on public highway but using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm