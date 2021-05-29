Roadworks in Buckinghamshire for the next two weeks
Transport for Buckinghamshire's full list of planned improvements
During the course of the next two weeks, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.
The schemes are part of a rolling programme of countywide work. As some activities are weather-dependent, dates may change at short notice. No weekend or Bank Holiday Monday working is scheduled.
Conventional Surfacing Programme
Ledborough Lane, Beaconsfield – B474 Penn Road to A355 Amersham Road (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 11 June)
Carriageway reconstruction works using a road closure in operation 24/7
Surface Dressing Programme
Pink Road, Great Hampden - Peters Lane to Great Hampden (Tuesday 1 June to Tuesday 8 June)
Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Small Dean Lane, Wendover – Wendover Bypass to Dunsmore Lane (Tuesday 8 June to Friday 11 June)
Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Peterley Lane, Prestwood - Wycombe Road to Nairdwood Lane (Wednesday 9 June to Tuesday 15 June)
Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Plane and Patch Programme
Ancillary works at various locations countywide prior to start of the programme during week commencing 14 June 2021
No carriageway incursion – works taking place between 9:30am and 3:30pm
Drainage Improvement Programme
**Please note this is a rolling programme and work on site will not commence until completion of the previous scheme therefore dates are subject to change at short notice**
Nash Lee Road, Terrick – various locations along length of road (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 4 June)
Drainage investigation works using road closures and localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Chestnut Way, Longwick – various locations along length of road ( Monday 7 June to Friday 11 June)
Drainage investigation works using temporary traffic signals and localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Pednormead End, Chesham - along length of road (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 11 June)
Major upgrade works - HV cable connection phase using 24/7 road closures in Wey Lane/Missenden Road
Local Improvement Schemes
Booker Depot, High Wycombe (Tuesday 1 June to Friday 11 June)
Surfacing work not on public highway, but using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - car park and turning head (Monday 7 June to Friday 6 August)
Surfacing and lining works, not on public highway but using localised traffic management in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm
Please note that we are approaching a very busy time of year for carriageway construction and road treatment works. Further schemes across the county will therefore be announced in the forthcoming weeks.