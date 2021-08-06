Roadworks in Buckinghamshire from August 9 (2021)
Information supplied directly from Bucks Council (unedited)
Next week, as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.
The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.
No weekend working unless specified.
DfT Challenge Fund:
A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday 9th August to Sunday 5th September)
Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am
Surface Dressing Programme:
Winslow Road, East Claydon - Sandhill Road to Granborough Road (Monday 9th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Welders Lane, Jordans - Jordans Lane to Grove Lane (Monday 9th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Love Green Lane, Iver - Love Lane to Bangors Road South (Monday 9th August to Tuesday 10th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Bletchley Road, Whaddon – Whaddon Roundabout to Bottledump Roundabout (Monday 9th August to Tuesday 10th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Smalldean Lane, Wendover - 50m from A413 to Dunsmore (Monday 9th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
A422 Buckingham Road, Westbury - Main Street, Westbury to Stowe Park (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Spurgrove Lane, Frieth - Perrin Springs Lane to Innings Road (Tuesday 10th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Holtspur Lane, Forty Green - Forty Green Road to Gregories Road (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill – public footpath to Whelpley Hill Village (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)
Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Micro Surfacing Programme:
Spring Lane, Great Horwood- whole length of road (Monday 9th August to Tuesday 10th August)
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
The Close, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August)
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Townsend Cottages, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August)
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Willow Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August)
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Weston Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
High Road, Soulbury - whole length of road (Thursday 12th August to Friday 13th August)
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Mill Lane, Wingrave - whole length of road (Friday 13th August to Saturday 14th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Moat Lane, Wingrave - whole length of road (Saturday 14th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Wigmore Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Sunday 15th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Sunday 15th August to Monday 16th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**
Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough whole length of road (Monday 9th August to Wednesday 12th August)
Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Cherry Tree Road, Beaconsfield - whole length of road (Monday 9th August to Friday 20th August)
Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm
Drainage Improvement Programme:
Chalfont Road, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday 9th August to Friday 20th August)
Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm
Bangors Road, Iver Heath – roundabout only (Tuesday 10th August to Monday 16th August)
Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm
Junction Improvement Works:
Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation
Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September