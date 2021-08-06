Roadworks in Buckinghamshire from August 9 (2021)

Buckinghamshire roadworks

Next week, as part of the Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme, Transport for Buckinghamshire will be carrying out work at the following locations.

The works are part of a rolling programme of countywide work and some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice.

No weekend working unless specified.

DfT Challenge Fund:

A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday 9th August to Sunday 5th September)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am

Surface Dressing Programme:

Winslow Road, East Claydon - Sandhill Road to Granborough Road (Monday 9th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Welders Lane, Jordans - Jordans Lane to Grove Lane (Monday 9th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Love Green Lane, Iver - Love Lane to Bangors Road South (Monday 9th August to Tuesday 10th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Bletchley Road, Whaddon – Whaddon Roundabout to Bottledump Roundabout (Monday 9th August to Tuesday 10th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Smalldean Lane, Wendover - 50m from A413 to Dunsmore (Monday 9th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

A422 Buckingham Road, Westbury - Main Street, Westbury to Stowe Park (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Spurgrove Lane, Frieth - Perrin Springs Lane to Innings Road (Tuesday 10th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Holtspur Lane, Forty Green - Forty Green Road to Gregories Road (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Grove Lane, Whelpley Hill – public footpath to Whelpley Hill Village (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)

Surface Dressing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Micro Surfacing Programme:

Spring Lane, Great Horwood- whole length of road (Monday 9th August to Tuesday 10th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

The Close, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Townsend Cottages, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Willow Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Weston Road, Great Horwood - whole length of road (Tuesday 10th August to Wednesday 11th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

High Road, Soulbury - whole length of road (Thursday 12th August to Friday 13th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Mill Lane, Wingrave - whole length of road (Friday 13th August to Saturday 14th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Moat Lane, Wingrave - whole length of road (Saturday 14th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Wigmore Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Sunday 15th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Sunday 15th August to Monday 16th August) **WEEKEND WORKING**

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Wellington Avenue, Princes Risborough whole length of road (Monday 9th August to Wednesday 12th August)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Cherry Tree Road, Beaconsfield - whole length of road (Monday 9th August to Friday 20th August)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Drainage Improvement Programme:

Chalfont Road, Seer Green – various locations along length of road (Monday 9th August to Friday 20th August)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm

Bangors Road, Iver Heath – roundabout only (Tuesday 10th August to Monday 16th August)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm

Junction Improvement Works:

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation