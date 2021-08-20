Roadworks in Buckinghamshire from Monday (August 23, 2021)

Buckinghamshire roadworks August 23

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. No weekend working unless specified.

DfT Challenge Fund:

A418, Aylesbury Road, Rowsham – Traffic lights north of Bierton to Wing (Monday 23rd August to Sunday 5th September)

Plane and Patch Resurfacing works to sections of the carriageway using a night time road closure in operation between 7:00pm and 6:00am.

Micro Surfacing Programme:

Wigmore Road / Grafton Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Monday 23rd August to Tuesday 24th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Cherwell Road & Side Roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Tuesday 24th August to Wednesday 25th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Cottesloe Road, Aylesbury - whole length of road (Wednesday 25th August to Thursday 26th August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Lye Green Road, Chesham - whole length of road (Thursday 26th August to Tuesday 31st August)

Micro surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Ramworth Way and side roads, Aylesbury - whole length of roads (Monday 23rd August to Friday 27th August)

Milepave surfacing works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Programme:

Whaddon Road, Newton Longville – approx. 50m either side of bridge (Monday 23rd August to Wednesday 25th August)

Drainage Improvement works using temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works:

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

Bridge Improvement Works:

High Street, Marlow - Marlow Bridge (Monday 23rd August to Friday 27th August)