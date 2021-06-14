Roadworks this week in Aylesbury Vale (from June 14) including Buckingham

List of roadworks

Bucks Council has announced ducting will take place on the A41 at Bicester Road this week.

Starting today (June 14), work is planned on the road until this Friday June 18 between 9:30am and 3:30pm with no carriageway incursion..

The work will be done across the A41 carriageway between Rabans Lane and Paradise Orchard, new CCTV cameras and communication cabinets will also be installed.

These upgrades are part of junction improvement works planned in various parts of Bucks. The Council advises that we are approaching a very busy time of the year for carriageway construction and road treatment works.

It advises further schemes will be announced across the county in the coming weeks.

Here is all the roadworks planned across Buckinghamshire this week:

Conventional Surfacing Programme

Ledborough Lane, Beaconsfield– B474 Penn Road to A355 Amersham Road (Monday 14 June to Wednesday 30 June)

Ancillary works including installation of speed cushions, verging and kerbing works using localised traffic management and temporary traffic signals in operation between 7:00am and 7:00pm

Surface dressing Programme

Peterley Lane, Prestwood - Wycombe Road to Nairdwood Lane (Wednesday 9 June to Tuesday 15 June)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Wood Lane, Iver - 5 points roundabout to Langley Park Road (Monday 14 June to Friday 1 July)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30pm and 6:00am

Nags Head Lane, Great Missenden - London Road to Nairdwood Lane (Wednesday 16 June to Thursday 24 June)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:30am and 4:30pm

Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles - B4442 to Shire Lane (Monday 14 June to Friday 18 June)

Surface dressing preparatory patching works using a road closure in operation between 7:00am and 6:00pm

Drainage Improvement Programme

Bath Lane, Buckingham – various locations along length of road (Monday 14 June to Friday 18 June)

Drainage Improvement works using a road closure in operation between 8am and 4pm

Junction Improvement Works

Crest Road, High Wycombe Signalisation

Continuation of major works to convert the existing roundabout on A4010 John Hall Way into a signalised junction with Crest Road, with completion anticipated early September.

A41 Bicester Road, Aylesbury - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard (Monday 14 June to Friday 18 June)

Installation of ducting across the A41 carriageway in 2 locations, installation of CCTV cameras, comms cabinets

Local Improvement Schemes

Great Missenden C of E School, Church Street, Great Missenden - car park & turning head (Monday 7 June - Friday 6 August)