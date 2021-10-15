Rob Butler's "utter shock" as Conservative MP dies in stabbing at surgery

Rob Butler has spoken of his “utter shock” following the stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess who died this afternoon.

The Aylesbury MP said: "This is absolutely terrible news. Sir David was a superb MP, respected and liked by his colleagues. While he will be greatly missed in Parliament, my thoughts and prayers today are with his family and friends."

Sir David died following reports of a stabbing at his constituency surgery in Essex just after midday today (Friday).

Rob Butler MP

According to the BBC a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.

Police were said to have recovered a knife and are not looking for anyone else.

Sir David, who was 69, had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.