Rotary Club of Winslow donates thousands

Good causes have benefitted after several thousand pounds were raised by the Rotary Club of Winslow.

The money was raised from the Santa Float and last week, 14 different places received a total of more than £5,000 as a result of the Christmas activity.

The float was also used to collect money in the surrounding villages. In each case the majority of the manpower was provided by the villagers themselves.

Rotary vice-president Neil Smith was on hand to give out the donations, with emphasis given to those which help young people in the community.

Twyford Playground, Grendon Underwood School and Village Hall, Edgcott Village Hall, Steeple Claydon School, baby and toddler group and youth club, Mursley Sports Association, Marsh Gibbon Pre-School, Granborough Scouts, Shorne Pre-School, the Little Horwood Trust, the Claydons’ Church roof and a defibrillator at Calvert Green benefitted.

“The Christmas Float is a wonderful institution” said Neil.

“Beloved by all, old as well as young, it brings joy in the run-up to Christmas as well as raising a lot of much-needed money for good causes.

“It also helps to strengthen the bonds between Winslow and all of the surrounding villages.”