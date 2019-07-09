Royal Latin School awarded grant from Premier League for new 3G artificial grass pitch

The Royal Latin School has been awarded a grant to install a new 3G artificial grass pitch as part of their plans for a new sports campus.

The grant for £629,552 from the Premier League, the Football Association and the Government Football Foundation, will enable the school to install the new pitch within the next 12 months.

Once the pitch is installed it will enable the school to significantly increase the amount of time that students can spend outside on a pitch, and will ensure that local clubs and members of the community have an opportunity to train and play on a high quality artificial pitch with additional sports facilities.

The new facility will comprise a full-size floodlit 3G pitch, situated next to a sports performance centre being built by the school, which will include a fitness suite, seminar facilities and sports lab as well as changing rooms and hospitality areas.

The 3G pitch will replace a grass pitch which is currently prone to waterlogging which often renders it unplayable.

The Latin worked in partnership with MK Dons, Moretonville Juniors FC and Winslow Juniors FC to secure the grant towards the project.

Headteacher David Hudson said: “We are thrilled that the Football Foundation have agreed to contribute so generously to the sports campus project - without their support, a new 3G pitch simply wouldn’t have been possible.

"Being able to provide a pitch of this quality in Buckinghamshire will have a huge impact not only on our students, but on increasing opportunities and participation in grassroots sport in the area as a whole.”

Paul Thorogood, chief executive of the Football Foundation adde: “Since 2000, the Football Foundation has awarded 311 grants worth £6.4m across the Berks & Bucks County FA region towards grassroots sports projects worth £15.2m and it is great to hear that The Royal Latin School will be the latest beneficiary.

“Funding from the Premier League, The FA and the Government, delivered by the foundation, will support the club in developing a brand new 3G pitch for the local community.

"Made possible by investment from the Premier League, The FA and the government, via Sport England, the Football Foundation is supporting the grassroots game by improving access to high-quality football facilities across the country.”

Construction on the new pitch will begin in the autumn with the full sports campus scheduled to open in the autumn of 2020 - although a further £700,000 does need to be raised in order to complete the building work.

To celebrate the successful grant the school is having a sports themed mufti day on Thursday July 18.