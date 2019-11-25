Santa’s Parade brings festive fun to Aylesbury

Aylesbury town centre’s hugely popular Santa’s Parade returned on Sunday and it didn't disappoint.

The festive parade is made up of local dance groups, professional entertainers, bands, and local businesses – and they all gave Santa a very warm welcome to Aylesbury!

And there was music too!

Starting at 10.45am on Upper High Street the parade looped around Market Square before finishing at the Exchange at 11:30am.

As always, a range of activities followed throughout the town, including a small fun fair, a mouth-watering food court offering and street entertainment.

Make sure you get The Bucks Herald this Wednesday for more fantastic pictures.

More fun at Aylesbury's Santa's Parade

Crowds greet the parade in Aylesbury on Sunday