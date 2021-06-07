Scholarship on offer for local student at University of Buckingham

The University of Buckingham has a scholarship available for one local resident to study either Computing or Psychology.

Local charity the Lillingstone Trust has partnered with the university to offer a £13,000 scholarship towards tuition fees for a two-year undergraduate degree in Computing or Psychology, starting in September 2021.

This scholarship is specifically for local students who otherwise could not afford a university education and for whom a place at the University of Buckingham will unlock life-changing opportunities.

University of Buckingham student union building

To be eligible for this scholarship, applicants must fulfil all the following criteria:

Live in north Buckinghamshire, South Northamptonshire or Milton Keynes

Have applied to study for an undergraduate degree in either Computing or Psychology at the University of Buckingham, either via UCAS or directly via the university website

Be able to start the degree course in September 2021 and complete it in December 2023.

In addition, they must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Without this scholarship, the applicant would not otherwise be able to afford to attend university; or

The applicant is in a recognised ‘carer’ role for a member of their immediate family; or

The applicant has faced or is currently experiencing significant family upheaval; or

The applicant is estranged from their parent(s) and receives no financial support from their family.