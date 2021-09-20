Science is a form of gambling, says biophysicist in Buckingham lecture

A biophysicist who's giving the first lecture in a new series in Buckingham has entitled his talk Science is a Form of Gambling.

University of Buckingham biophysicist Dr Luca Turin is the first speaker in the University of Buckingham's free Fireside Chats autumn lectures.

Following the success of vice-chancellor James Tooley's first series of garden lectures this summer, he is throwing open his doors to the community for a second speaker series.

Dr Luca Turin

The Fireside Chats autumn lecture series will be held in the large drawing room of the vice-chancellor's home, Ondaatje Hall, in Church Street, on Wednesdays. Doors open at 5.30pm for drinks and the lecture is from 6pm to 7pm.

Prof Tooley said: "It was lovely to meet so many local people over the summer at my Tales from the Riverbank lecture series. I'm looking forward to residents, students and staff joining the autumn lecture series."

Dr Luca Turin is giving his talk on Wednesday, September 29. Dr Turin is a writer with a longstanding interest in bioelectronics, the human sense of smell, perfumery and the fragrance industry. Prior to working for Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and serving as a lecturer in biophysics at University College London, Luca earned his PhD in Physiology and Biophysics from UCL. Alongside this, he is the author of The Secret Scent and is co-author of the English-language books Perfumes: The A-Z Guide and The Little Book of Perfumes, which he co-wrote with his wife Tania Sanchez.

Next in the line-up of speakers, on October 6, is the University of Buckingham's chancellor Dame Mary Archer, wife of the author and former Tory politician Jeffrey Archer. Dame Mary, who served as a trustee of the Science Museum Group from 1990 to 2000 and became chair in January 2015, is giving a talk entitled Museums - Looking at the Future Through the Lens of the Past.

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley

Adapting to the challenges of Covid whilst granting the wishes of children with a critical illness is the title of a talk by Make a Wish charity chief executive Jason Suckley on October 20.

Hattie Llewelyn-Davies, who chairs the Colne Housing Society and has received an OBE for her work helping the homeless, is giving a talk entitled Housing and Homelessness on October 27.

Author and columnist Lord Daniel Hannan, who also lectures at the University of Buckingham, will speak on Culture Wars on November 3.

Sir Michael Barber, who has worked at a top level with schools and universities here and abroad as well as working with the Football Association to help prepare footballers for major tournaments, is giving a talk entitled Accomplishment - How to Achieve Ambitious and Challenging Things, on November 10.