Scouts from across Buckingham district get adventurous at weekend camp in Milton Keynes

More than 200 children and adults had a very adventurous weekend when they attended the Buckingham, Winslow and District scout camp on September 21.

The camp was designed for boys and girls aged six to 14, who spent the weekend at the Quarries camp site in the Cosgrove area of Milton Keynes.

Activities included climbing, caving, archery, junk modelling, pioneering and problem solving.

One of the highlights of the weekend was an obstacle course that had been erected by adult volunteers and some of the scouts.

This included a rope bridge, balance beam, scramble net and swing rope.

Finlay Boulton from 1st Granborough Scouts said: “I’ve really enjoyed all the activities, but the best ones were the assault course and the orienteering.

"I really like being in cubs as we have lots of fun, do different activities every week and find out about lots of different things.”

Lynn Essam, an adult volunteer from Great Horwood Scouts said: “I got involved as my son was autistic and being in beavers certainly helped him.

"As a volunteer I’ve seen how inclusive scouting is - it helped my son enormously.

"I’ve had so much enjoyment helping children try new activities.”

Yvonne Taylor, lead volunteer for cub scouts in the district said: “This weekend will give so many children the opportunity to build their confidence.

"They will be encouraged to take the next step up the climbing wall, work with other cubs to build a model and work in teams to get round the assault course.

"I’m sure all of them will go to school on Monday and tell their friends what a “wicked” weekend they have had.”

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said: “Activities like this are so important for children.

"It gets them into the open air, gets them off games consoles, helps them develop new skills and they socialise with other children of the same age.”