Second sculpture goes under the hammer in the Buckingham Otter Auction

The next otter sculpture to go under the hammer in the Buckingham Otter Auction is otter no 2, Patchy.

Patchy was sponsored by the long-established Buckingham company Howes The Florist, and decorated by Year 2 children at Maids Moreton C of E School.

The pupils chose a patchwork design, inspired by Elmer the elephant, for their otter and the whole class took part, with each child designing and painting a section. The children wanted to make Patchy's fur appear realistic so opted for tones of brown. They thoroughly enjoyed the design process and were very proud of their finished product.

The Buckingham Otter Auction follows the dismantling of the popular Buckingham Otter Trail after the end of the summer holidays.

The 3ft-high otter sculptures, each decorated by a different community group or school and sponsored by local businesses, are being auctioned off in aid of the Mayor's Charities and to help fund a similar sculpture trail event next year.

Patchy can be viewed in person at the Tourist Information Centre from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday. Bidding for Patchy ends at noon on Friday October 15.

Meanwhile, bids are still being taken for otter no 1, Jimmy Fisher, decorated by YC2 members.

See www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/otter-auction

1. Buckingham Otter Auction Year 2 pupils helped decorate Patchy Photo Sales

2. Buckingham Otter Auction Patchy with pupils in the classroom Photo Sales

3. Buckingham Otter Auction Patchy is on display at the Tourist Information Centre Photo Sales

4. Buckingham Otter Auction Children chose an Elmer-inspired design for Patchy Photo Sales