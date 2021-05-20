See the fantastic winning entries in Buckingham Town Council's wildflower art competition

Buckingham Town Council has announced the winners of its first ever wildflower competition.

The contest was a huge success, with entries featuring a wonderful variety of flowers.

Local artist Fiona Hancock took on the role of judge, after creating watercolour illustrations for Buckingham's wildflower information boards - now on display in Bourton Park.

Fiona said choosing the winners was a tough task.

She said: “The variety and quality of the work submitted was outstanding.

"It was difficult to choose winners but the ones chosen reflect the wildflower theme and high level of art entered.

"All entries clearly enjoyed creating their pieces and it was a pleasure to view them all.”

The adult winners were Carmen Carreira, with a watercolour of the Buckinghamshire and Chiltern gentian and Laura Bentley with a freehand machine embroidery and appliqué moon (ox-eye) daisy.

Highly commended was Amy Godfrey with a bold and colourful digital art wildflower posy with cow parsley at its centre.

Carmen’s detailed painting will be printed on the cover of the Summer 2021 edition of Buckingham Town Matters.

The winning entries will go on display at Buckingham's Old Goal Museum and Tourist Information Centre.

1. Joint winner: Gentian by Carmen Carreira

2. Joint winner: Moon Daisy by Laura Bentley

3. Runner-up: Wildflower posy with cow parsley, by Amy Godfrey

4. Joint winner Carmen Carreira