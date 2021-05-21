See the stunning wildflower paintings by local youngsters that won Buckingham art contest

Artist Fiona Hancock judging the competition entries

Buckingham Town Council has announced the junior winners of its first ever wildflower competition.

The contest was a huge success, with entries featuring a wonderful variety of flowers.

Entries were judged by local artist Fiona Hancock, who created the watercolour illustrations for Buckingham's wildflower information boards - now on display in Bourton Park.

Winners Evelyn Herman-Ball and Renata Kapinos, from The Buckingham School and Amelie King, Highly Commended

Fiona said: “The variety and quality of the work submitted was outstanding.

"It was difficult to choose winners but the ones chosen reflect the wildflower theme and high level of art entered.

"All entries clearly enjoyed creating their pieces and it was a pleasure to view them all.”

Entries from young people were judged separately, and the winners were watercolours by Evelyn Herman-Ball and Renata Kapinos, both from The Buckingham School.

Lupin by Akanksha Bathula

Evelyn’s piece focused on a bee landing on a flower, while Renata painted a small posy of wildflowers including grasses.

Highly Commended were Amelie King, from The Buckingham School, for her expressive watercolour of poppies and Akanksha Bathula, from the Royal Latin School, with a detailed study of lupins.

All the winners received Green Buckingham water bottles, donated by Buckinghamshire Recycles to support projects that encourage recycling and the protection of local green spaces.

The winning entries will go on display at Buckingham's Old Gaol.

Bee landing on a flower by Evie Herman-Ball

Wildflower posy by Renata Kapinos

Highly Commended: Akanksha Bathula, from the Royal Latin School