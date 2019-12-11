Sell-out audience enjoys Winslow Rotary Club's annual festival of voices concert

A sell-out audience enjoyed Winslow Rotary Club’s annual festival of voices concert on Saturday, December 7.

Tickets for the event at St Laurence’s Church were snapped up just a few days after going on sale back in October.

Performing as part of the festival of voices were the award-winning Pontarddulais Male Voice Choir and upcoming Welsh soprano Ellen Angharad Williams.

The varied programme included religious songs, operatic arias, songs from shows and Christmas medleys.

A particular highlight of the evening was the singing of the Welsh anthem by the whole audience.

The choir provided a printed phonetic version of the Welsh words so that the majority of the audience who were not Welsh speakers could still join in.

Ellen Angharad Williams performing at the Rotary Club of Winslow's festival of voices

President of Winslow Rotary Club Lucy Ralph said: “Though we have put on a successful Christmas choir concert every year for many years, each year seems to be better than the last!

“We also raised more than £4,000 for our charities, one of which this year is Swan House in Winslow.

“Thanks to all who made this possible, particularly our advertisers and those who bought the tickets!

“Our challenge now is to make it even better next year!”