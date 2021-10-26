Halloween is a time for family fun at The Bucks Goat Centre, with plenty to see and do this half term.

But alongside the inflatable ghouls and ghosts, the happy animals to see and feed and a brand new pumpkin patch attraction, there is also a very serious message.

The Bucks Goat Centre team have used some of their holiday decorations to create a poignant display which highlights the work of Sea Shepherd, a conservation society which works hard to protect the world's endangered marine wildlife.

Sea Shepherd campaign at the Bucks Goat Centre

The attraction, at Layby Farm, Stoke Mandeville, has decorated a prominent outbuilding with information about Sea Shepherd's campaign to stop the slaughter of dolphins in the Faroe Islands, and is encouraging young visitors to write a message on a paper dolphin which can then be posted to the country's government.

The display is finished off with a spooky King Neptune skeleton statue, to hammer home the message that humans are destroying the oceans.

Bucks Goat Centre owner, Ruth Gaisford, said: "We are really busy here at the Goat Centre with half term week and everyone is having lots of fun.

"So we thought that it was the perfect opportunity to share a serious message about another animal cause that we care about.

The popular Pumpkin Patch at the Bucks Goat Centre

"The new pumpkin patch attraction has been really popular, and we hope that, as well as enjoying the animals and all that is going on, visitors will take home some new information too."

This is not the first time that The Bucks Goat Centre has campaigned for change in the animal world.

In early 2020, the centre welcomed Barnaby the fox, who was rescued from the fur trade, and now acts as an ambassador for the campaign to end fur in the fashion industry.

To find out more about events at The Bucks Goat Centre, go to www.bucksgoatcentre.website