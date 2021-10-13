Service of remembrance for all who have lost loved ones, at Buckingham Parish Church

Buckingham Parish Church is holding a special service of remembrance for people who have lost loved ones in the past few years.

The service, at 3pm on Saturday, October 30, at St Peter and St Paul's Church, is an opportunity to remember those we have lost, reflect on their life and light a candle of hope in their memory.

Rector of Buckingham, Will Pearson-Gee, said: "Death and bereavement are the toughest challenges of our lives.

"Sometimes we get a chance to say a farewell, but often deaths comes at us out of the blue.

"Funerals are a great help but often our grief is so raw that we can hardly remember them.

"Each year, we hold a special service at Buckingham Parish Church so that anyone who is grieving a loved one can come and remember them in a quiet and holy space.

"Our Remembrance Service this year is on Saturday, October 30, at 3pm.

Rector Will Pearson-Gee

"All are welcome, and we read out the names of those we are remembering and have the chance to light a candle.

"If you would like to come and remember someone, and would like their name read out, do please email [email protected]"