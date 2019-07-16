Shopping centre in Buckingham going under the hammer at digital auction

Cornwall Place Shopping Centre, Buckingham
Cornwall Place Shopping Centre, Buckingham

Cornwall Place Shopping Centre is going under the hammer at a digital auction next week - with a guide price of more than two million pounds.

The centre is one of three lots being listed by BidX1, a digital property auction company, to go under the hammer on Wednesday July 24.

The shopping centre is described as: 'A freehold multi-let retail investment located in the attractive town of Buckingham.

'Arranged as several single and two storey buildings, the pedestrian town centre shopping precinct provides a mix of retail, restaurant and medical units and current tenants include TUI UK Ltd.

'Benefiting from a strong footfall as one of the main pedestrian thoroughfares between the main town and car park the current rent received is £268,064 per annum.'

The lot is listed with a guide price of £2,650,000.

Two other lots are being auctioned at the same time - one of which is Deans Court Shopping Centre in nearby Bicester.