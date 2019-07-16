Shopping centre in Buckingham going under the hammer at digital auction

Cornwall Place Shopping Centre is going under the hammer at a digital auction next week - with a guide price of more than two million pounds.

The centre is one of three lots being listed by BidX1, a digital property auction company, to go under the hammer on Wednesday July 24.

The shopping centre is described as: 'A freehold multi-let retail investment located in the attractive town of Buckingham.

'Arranged as several single and two storey buildings, the pedestrian town centre shopping precinct provides a mix of retail, restaurant and medical units and current tenants include TUI UK Ltd.

'Benefiting from a strong footfall as one of the main pedestrian thoroughfares between the main town and car park the current rent received is £268,064 per annum.'

The lot is listed with a guide price of £2,650,000.

Two other lots are being auctioned at the same time - one of which is Deans Court Shopping Centre in nearby Bicester.