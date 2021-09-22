Sign up to take part and help Buckingham's Christmas Parade bounce back

Groups, clubs and organisations In Buckingham are being urged to take part in this year's Christmas Parade.

The popular annual event was not held last year, due to lockdown, but this year the Parade Committee are determined it will make a comeback.

The Buckingham Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday December 11, and likely participants are asked to contact the committee to register their interest in taking park.

Participants in the 2019 Christmas Parade

The theme will be Worldwide Fashion Through the Ages.

Bands have been booked and there have already been 20 entries - which is good for the time of year.

As usual, there will also be a competition for the best-dressed shop window, with two categories - shop and pub/restaurant.

People are also needed to volunteer as marshals - a commitment of four hours on the Saturday morning.