Silverstone to resurface circuit month before F1 Grand Prix

Silverstone racing track will be resurfaced a month before Formula 1's British Grand Prix on July 14.

Last year's British MotoGP race had to be cancelled because of heavy rain and five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton criticised the track last year, calling it "the bumpiest I've ever experienced".

The MotoGP cancellation led to the suspension of Silverstone's track licence by the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme, which stipulated it would be reissued only after a complete resurfacing.

The work will begin on June 10 and is expected to be complete by June 30 and the 20 working days include almost a week for the track - which won't be used before Formula 1 arrives - to “cure”.

Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle said: "Getting to this point has involved a lot of work by the staff at Silverstone but throughout it all we have been completely focused on making sure we make the right decisions to guarantee the future of our most important events with Formula 1 and MotoGP.



"We have a globally-renowned company working on the surfacing of the track and we have one of the most respected circuit designers in Jarno Zaffelli working as an expert advisor to Silverstone during the works.



"We have created a window within this year’s schedule to allow us to carry out the work required and the track will be ready for the British Grand Prix.

"We’re confident it will provide us with the surface we need to run our busy calendar of two and four-wheel events throughout the year, whatever the weather.

"I am very grateful to all of our clients who have worked with us to create the space in the calendar that is needed to make this happen.”

The resurfacing, the second in two years at the Northamptonshire track, will mean Silverstone can host MotoGP to the end of 2021.

The track work will be carried out by Tarmac under the guidance of track consultant Jarno Zaffelli who has been appointed by Silverstone as an advisor for the duration of the project.

Paul Fleetham, managing director of Tarmac's construction business said: "We’ve assembled a highly skilled team of professionals from across the country who will be working with pioneering innovations in automated construction to deliver the project to the highest possible standard. We look forward to getting underway."



The Formula 1 British Grand Prix takes place from July 12-14 and the MotoGP British Grand Prix is from August 23-25.