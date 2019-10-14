Sir David Lidington visits healthcare agency in Aylesbury

MP for Aylesbury Sir David Lidington took time out to visit Carewell healthcare recruitment agency last Friday.

Carewell supplies Registered Nurses, Registered Mental Health Nurses and Healthcare Assistants, and is committed to the provision of high quality staff to ensure they meet the unique needs of every client.

Their vision is to be a trusted recruitment health care supplier and is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care possible with compassion and empathy to all their clients.

Commenting on the visit, Carewell Director of Care, Ms Ellen Vheru said:

“At Carewell, our mantra is that it’s about our values and our people. We know that a company is only as good as the people it employs.

“For that reason, we are delighted that our MP, David Lidington, has taken the time and trouble to clear space in his busy diary to come and meet us and to see for himself what we offer.

“Health and social care in the UK faces well publicised challenges, with demographic changes and the current turbulence associated with Brexit and we hope that David will use his visit to us at Carewell as a genuine fact finding mission at the frontline.”