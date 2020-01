Following a report at around 2pm this afternoon that both sides of the A413 were closed just north of Whitchurch due to a road traffic incident police are now reporting that the southbound side is reopen.

The social media message reads:

“Update: The Aylesbury bound carriageway of the A413 from Whitchurch is now open and we hope to have the Northbound carriageway open shortly. Thank you for your patience”