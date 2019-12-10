Sphere of swifts sculpture installed in Aylesbury development

A nature-inspired sculpture has been installed at the Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury.

Developers Barratt and David Wilson Homes commissioned young British sculptor Charles Elliott and his team to create the two metre ‘Verdigris and Gold Swift Sphere’ to celebrate the reintroduction of swifts into the region.

The Verdigris and Gold Swift Sphere in Kingsbrook

The sculpture is situated in Central Square which also has a new nature-inspired play area consisting of wooden structures for children to climb on and animal motifs painted onto the colourful playground floor.

Sculptor Charles Elliott said:

“I'm very happy with the final result of our swift sphere. It’s been a team effort and I hope that the residents at Kingsbrook will enjoy it for years to come.”

In keeping with the sculpture, the Kingsbrook development worked closely with the RSPB to create wildlife friendly spaces throughout the development so that animals can move freely in the residential areas.

Charles Elliott's swifts

There are also a number of 'swift bricks' in the properties to attract the protected species to nest when they are in Britain between early May and August.

Emma Marsh, Director at RSPB England, said:

“I’m delighted to see our partnership with Barratt and David Wilson Homes to give nature a home at Kingsbrook being celebrated in the form of this fantastic, bird-inspired community sculpture at the heart of the village.

“Nature needs our help, and creating space for nature in new homes and communities not only helps wildlife, it gives people all the benefits of having nature on their doorsteps – whether it’s swifts nesting in the swift bricks that have been included in many of Kingsbrook’s houses, hedgehogs making use of the hedgehog-friendly gardens, or kingfishers fishing on the new pools Barratt has created.

“Kingsbrook demonstrates that it is possible to build places that make us all feel part of nature, and I hope it is a model we will see being followed much more in the future.”

Around 60% of the development is made up of green space including ponds, parks, meadows, orchards and a nature reserve. These features have been implemented at Kingsbrook to cultivate a sanctuary for wildlife.