Spooktacular Halloween in Aylesbury's Friars Square

Hundreds of young witches and ghouls flocked to Friars Square shopping centre to celebrate Halloween last Thursday 31 October.

The shopping centre’s 'Frightful Fun' day featured a cast of spooky characters including Mr Pumpkin Head and a trio of colourful witches. There were comedy shows from the Monster Café and a craft workshop too.

Monster Cafe Comedy Show

The ghoulish proprietors of the Monster Café entertained youngsters with their Halloween cocktail making, juggling and attempts at escapology. The undead duo performed three shows to big crowds, judging the the fancy dress competition in the middle show.

There was also slapstick comedy from Belladonna, the witch who chased Aristotle the batty bluebottle around trying to feed him to her very large and very hungry Venus flytraps. Daring youngsters enjoyed feeding the deadly plants too.

Hundreds of children got stuck into the free craft make and take workshop at the event creating mummies, ghosts and bats. A spot the lot Halloween trail was also very popular.

Friars Square centre manager, Andy Margieson, said:

Halloween in Aylesbury

“It has been a spooktacular day with so many families joining us to celebrate Halloween. The Monster Café shows were great, drawing a big crowd each time.

“It was great to see so many youngsters dressed up and enjoying all the Halloween activities and entertainment.”

See more pictures in this week's Bucks Herald!