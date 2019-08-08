Stagecoach Buckingham's Millennials summer camp at The Buckingham School - pupils with their hands up in the air!

Stagecoach Buckingham's summer camp proves a big hit with pupils

Pupils at Stagecoach Buckingham have been enjoying a week of singing, dancing and acting as part of the performing arts school's summer camps.

Two camps are running simultaneously this week at the Buckingham School concluding tomorrow (Friday) - Ice Magic for four to six year-olds and The Millennials for children aged six to 15 years, a musical based around chart music.

Stagecoach Buckingham's Ice Magic summer camp at the Buckingham School - pupils put their arms across their chest
Pupils from Stagecoach Buckingham's Ice Magic summer camp - pictured with them is teacher Jodie Connolly (grey jumper)
Stagecoach Buckingham's The Millennials summer camp at the Buckingham School - a pupil leaps for the skies!
Stagecoach Buckingham's summer camp Ice Magic at the Buckingham School
