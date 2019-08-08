Stagecoach Buckingham's summer camp proves a big hit with pupils

Two camps are running simultaneously this week at the Buckingham School concluding tomorrow (Friday) - Ice Magic for four to six year-olds and The Millennials for children aged six to 15 years, a musical based around chart music.
Pupils at Stagecoach Buckingham have been enjoying a week of singing, dancing and acting as part of the performing arts school's summer camps.
