Standing room only as Haddenham hosts third hustings event for the Buckingham Parliamentary constituency

The third hustings for the Buckingham Parliamentary constituency took place at Haddenham Community Junior School on Wednesday December 4.

This was the first of the hustings where all six candidates – Greg Smith (Conservative Party), David Morgan (Labour Party), Stephen Dorrell (Liberal Democrat Party), Andrew Bell (Brexit Party), Ned Thompson (Independent) and Antonio Vitiello (English Democrat Party) were present.

The event was moderated by Haddenham resident Professor Sir Roderick Floud and lasted just under two hours.

Each candidate gave a two minute opening speech, which was followed by a series of pre-submitted questions from the audience and finally closing speeches from each candidate.

The questions covered topics including climate change, mental health, social care, Brexit, HS2, the Expressway, austerity, what the candidates would do if they had the opportunity to present a private members bill, the issue of roads versus railways and planning.

Approximately 139 members of the public were present for the event, with standing room only available at the start.

Organisers described the event as “well-controlled” and said it was conducted in the right spirit.

They added members of the public told them it was a useful and informative evening.

The hustings was filmed by haddenham.net and a video of the whole evening can be viewed by clicking on the play button above.

There is a fourth hustings event for the constituency being staged in Princes Risborough on Monday December 9.

It takes place at the Princes Centre on Clifford Road between 7pm and 9pm and all are welcome.