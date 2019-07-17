Steps taken to secure future of popular footpath in Buckingham

Buckingham Town Council have received acknowledgement of a route modification order submitted to the highways authority at Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) regarding the Railway Walk footpath.

Buckingham Town Council have received acknowledgement of a route modification order submitted to the highways authority at Buckinghamshire County Council (BCC) regarding the Railway Walk footpath.

The order was submitted on the 21 May and formal acknowledgement was received on 9 July.

Buckingham Town Council are in dispute with the University of Buckingham over the status of the footpath that runs through a proposed new development.

The University are planning on building a new accommodation block for their students on the corner of Station Road and Chandos Road which incorporates the Railway Walk.

In their planning application, which was approved by Aylesbury Vale District Council in April this year, the University pledged to retain public access via a 'permissive path', but Buckingham Town Council have applied for the thoroughfare to be designated a public right-of-way in order to secure it long term.

As part of their application to BCC, the town council were able to provide almost 100 submissions from local residents declaring that they had been using the path for at least 20 years.

The footpath is in fact believed to have been in use as a public right-of-way since 1966.