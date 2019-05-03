Stowe House hosts its first ever family sleepover

Stowe House is hosting its first ever family sleepover later this month.

To coincide with the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria's birthday (May 24 1819), the house is opening its grand state room for its first ever sleepover for families with children between the ages of seven and 11.

Stowe House

The event will include an evening of crafts, activities and Victorian games, as well as a torch-lit tour of the house led by the 2nd Duke (the infamous owner of Stowe House who plunged the family into great debt) and a visit from Queen Victoria.

The characters will be played by professional historical actors from History Needs You - a group that works to make history fun and accessible for all.

As part of this new event at Stowe families have a chance to take a torch-lit tour of the house with the 2nd Duke, learn Victorian etiquette with the governess before meeting the Queen, discover the story of Stowe’s history and what Queen Victoria thought of her visit to Stowe House, experience Victorian party games and have a chance to take part in a session of family yoga the following morning.

Tickets are £40 per child and £40 per adult and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

There is a ratio of four children to one adult for this event.

The sleepover takes place from 6pm on Sunday May 26 through until 9am on Monday May 27.

For further information or to book tickets please call 01280 818167 during office hours or visit https://www.stowe.co.uk/house/whats-on