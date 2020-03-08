Stowe sixth former Ethan to cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats

For many at sixth form, studying for their A-levels would be enough of a challenge.

But not for Ethan MacLeod from Stowe School who is also in training to cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats in August.

He has always been a keen cyclist, but he has never cycled anything like this distance before. He has set himself this challenge to raise awareness of the impact of sexual abuse and rape, and to raise money for Safeline.

Ethan is also campaigning for greater awareness of the impact of sexual abuse and rape on Instagram under his handle: @cycling_to_end_sexual_assault. He is a passionate advocate for survivors.

“I wanted to make a stand for something worth fighting for, supporting all victims and survivors of sexual assault and striving to make a difference,” said Ethan.

Stowe will also play host to an exhibition by Ethan entitled What Were You Wearing, running from Thursday, March 12, to 26.

It is inspired by the question asked of victims of sexual violence which implies the victim was responsible for the sexual assault and could have prevented it, and drives responsibility away from the perpetrator onto the survivor.

To donate visit uk.virgin moneygiving.com/EthanMacleod1.