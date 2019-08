The event was attended by around 70 children and their families and youngsters were able to enjoy races, crafts, bouncy castles and soft play activities.

Winslow Big Society's Summer Playscheme, held at the Recreation Ground - pictured is Storm Cove-Smith (four) playing with Orbeez (a type of water beads) Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

Winslow Big Society's summer playscheme, held at the recreation ground - pictured is Joshua Ballantyne, five, playing swingball Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

Winslow Big Society's summer playscheme, held at the recreation ground - pictured is Sophia Gibbard-Gill, eight, lifting up her friend Remmini Jai-Rowlands, eight Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

The rope jump proved a popular activity at Winslow Big Society's summer playscheme Derek Pelling jpimedia Buy a Photo

