Supermarket opening hours today bank holiday May 31, 2021

Opening hours for Monday May 31

By Reporter
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 9:39 pm
Updated Monday, 31st May 2021, 12:06 pm
Supermarket opening hours

https://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/read-this/these-are-the-supermarket-opening-times-of-sainsburys-morrisons-aldi-and-more-this-spring-bank-holiday-3254676

Buckingham

Tesco

Address: London Road, Buckingham MK18 1AB

Departments: Tesco Click&Collect · Tesco Mobile · Tesco Pharmacy

Hours: 8am-6pm

Service options: In-store shopping · In-store pick-up

Health and safety: Mask required · Staff required to disinfect surfaces between visits · Safety dividers at checkout · More details

Phone: 0345 677 9092

Waitrose, Meadow Walk Shopping Centre

Address: High Street, Meadow Walk, Buckingham MK18 1RS

Hours: 9am-6pm

Service options: In-store shopping · In-store pick-up · Delivery

Health and safety: Mask required · Staff wear masks · Staff required to disinfect surfaces between visits · Safety dividers at checkout · More details

Phone: 01280 813479