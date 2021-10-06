Supporters raise thousands for fire-hit village school and pre-school near Buckingham

Local people have raised thousands of pounds to support a village school and pre-school that were badly damaged in a suspected arson attack.

The headteacher of Roundwood Primary School said she was ‘devastated’ by the fire, on Sunday, September 26, which caused significant damage to the infant school and the adjacent Tingewick Pre-school buildings.

A fundraising page set up to help has so far raised £6,350, after messages of support poured in on social media.

Ready to walk: Leaders Buckingham staff with their fundraising bucket

Staff at Leaders Letting & Estate Agents, in Buckingham, have thanked everyone who came out to cheer them on a 11-mile fundraising walk round Buckingham and Tingewick on Tuesday, October 5, which raised £500.

The ladies of Tingewick Community Cafe raised a tasty £1,010 for repairs and equipment for the pre-school from the sale of homemade cake, tea and coffee at last Friday's Community Cafe.

Spokesperson Terry Middle said: "We would like to thank all our great patrons for helping us raise a wonderful £1,010. The raffle raised £350 and the Cafe £660. We sold 21 homemade cakes by slice, selling out quite early.

"We also added £750 from Cafe funds, so we were able to hand over £1,760 to the pre-school."

Customers at the Tingewick Community Cafe last Friday

Five-year-old Harry Stiles has raised £1,070 for Roundwood School, after running 5km in the Buckingham parkrun on Saturday, October 2.

Harry and his twin sister Joni are Year 1 pupils at the school.

Dad Andrew said: "He had a great run on Saturday at the 5km Buckingham parkrun and completed it in a very fast 28 minutes 9 seconds, which is quite amazing for a five-year-old.

"His teachers and friends turned out to cheer him on and his whole school have provided him with lots of support.

Five-year-old Harry Styles gets ready for the Buckingham parkrun