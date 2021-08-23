Swan GP practice proposals: Your questions answered

The Swan practice at Buckingham

Why do you need new premises?

Our current premises are too small and not fit for the purposes of a modern general practice, especially with regards to legislation requirements – for example, they do not all comply with the Disability Discrimination Act.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said premises were good in its last report on The Swan Practice. Why do you say they are not adequate?

That CQC report was made in 2015 and it referred only to North End surgery. While North End does not have the same level of difficulties as Verney Close (in terms of accessibility, for example), it is no longer big enough for our patient population – especially as these numbers are expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Masonic House is also not able to be used for patient use and is now too small for our growing administrative team.

Why aren’t the sites big enough?

Under NHS property guidelines for providing GP services, our combined surgery space in Buckingham alone should only be serving around 15,000 patients. In reality we are now serving more than 25,000 patients and this number is growing.

What growth are you expecting?

We audited the local area housing plan in 2019. At that time the estimated planned increase in population size for the Buckingham area was an additional 7,000 over the subsequent 3-5 years. This would put our patient population at more than 37,000. There are numerous new builds being approved and so this number is ever increasing.

Are you closing the other town surgeries or Steeple Claydon?

We would need to move the majority of services into the planned new facility so we can work more efficiently and make the best use of the space. This means we would expect to close our surgeries at North End and Verney Close (as well as our administrative building at Masonic House). We plan to keep Steeple Claydon open as usual

Will a new health centre definitely be built at Lace Hill?

Our proposal is just that at this stage - a proposal - and nothing is definite. We would need to fully agree the financing for a new building before we could proceed, and this is still under discussion. Furthermore, we want to take into account the feedback from the public consultation to ensure we can meet our patients needs and address any concerns that may be raised.

When would a new surgery be built?

If agreement can be reached on financing the new build, we would hope that work will begin in January 2022 meaning we would be hoping to move in by January 2024 at the latest.

Will this affect the community hospital?

We want to integrate as many services as possible to make this a health and care centre in Buckingham and there may be an opportunity to bring some of the services provided at the hospital to the centre and nearby nursing home. We are working closely with Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust and the hospital League of Friends. An outline business case has been created and outlines a number of options for hospital activity within Buckingham. These are still in discussion, however, and we will update in due course. We do not expect this to affect any bed provision at the Community Hospital.

Are you getting more doctors?

Our patient numbers are continually growing, and the doctor-to-patient ratio is constantly monitored and we recruit more GPs when necessary. For each new full time GP we take on, we need growth of around 2,300 patients. Therefore, we currently have enough GPs for our current population of 30,000 patients. Recruiting GPs is becoming ever more difficult and this is recognised as a national issue, however we are expanding our clinical team in lots of other areas to deliver care multi-professionally.

Would I be able to see the same doctors/ healthcare staff that I am used to?

Yes – we anticipate that our staff will all move over to the planned new site and they will be available as usual and with more space we can expand our team further to offer many more much needed services to our patients

Will patients have to travel further?

Many patients already drive to the various sites in town and Steeple Claydon. The planned new site at Lace Hill, near the large Tesco superstore, is less than one mile from the existing surgeries. We don’t feel there is a big difference in distance to travel for those patients who have access to a car, and it will in fact be closer for many of our existing patients who live near to the planned new site; however, we do recognise that some patients may have difficulty accessing this location if they don’t have transport, or their village bus links mean an extra bus.

What can be done for patients who may not have access to a car or who have difficulty travelling?

Public transport is available to the new site – the 60 service bus from Red Rose Travel runs between the High Street and London Road. Throughout the pandemic we have served patients through remote consultations (on the telephone, for instance) and home visits, and are working in this way to a greater degree than ever. We intend to continue to use this approach and we are confident that, regardless of their ability to travel, we will be able to meet the needs of all our patients and see anyone who needs a face-to-face appointment. The Swan Practice has also recruited a number of care coordinator roles in recent years and these members of staff will play a key role in ensuring our patients get the right care at the right time.

Will we be able to park at the planned new site?

There will be far more availability for parking – the current plan is for more than 90 spaces. This is compared to 10 patient parking spaces at North End and 6 at Verney Close.

How much public money would this cost?

This development is being funded by The Swan Partnership and private lending. There is also potential for a capital grants from NHS England subject to plans meeting affordability criteria which will need to be signed off by the CCG.

Want to know more?

You can give feedback in the following ways:

By email to: [email protected] (please include the word ‘Premises’ in your subject header).

By post to: The Business Manager, The Swan Practice, Masonic House Surgery, 26 High Street, Buckingham, MK18 1NU

Online, via a survey on the Your Voice Bucks platform: https://yourvoicebucks.citizenspace.com/clinical-commissioning-group/buckingham/

You can post comments through the letterboxes of any of its surgeries.

Some form of ‘drop-in’ sessions during the consultation are due to be arranged.