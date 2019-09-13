Talk in Winslow about potential impact of proposed Oxford to Cambridge Expressway

More than 150 people attended a meeting at Winslow Public Hall on Wednesday September 11 to hear members of the No Expressway Group talk about the impact on Aylesbury Vale of the proposed Oxford to Cambridge Expressway.

David Rogers and Olivia Field from the No Expressway Group spoke about the impact the expressway could have on the area if the Government pursues its currently preferred corridor which is described as 'a central corridor broadly aligned with the proposed East-West Rail route from Abingdon to south Milton Keynes via Winslow, passing either to the west or south east of Oxford'.

The talk included the findings of David's research which looked into the potential impact of additional housing, freight and car use and the expressway itself.

This included information about the number and magnitude of the junctions on the proposed road, which David claims would have dramatic development implications for areas within a four mile radius.

The precise route of the road has not yet been announced however the names of the junctions have been established as south of Bletchley, Calvert and Oakley which would each become development hubs.

David's research gave the impression that the area between Aylesbury and Buckingham would be transformed by massive housing development and the vastly increased number of vehicle journeys that would follow.