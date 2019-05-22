Teams of University of Buckingham students win share of £3,000 in enterprise competition

Three teams of students from the University of Buckingham have won a share of a £3,000 prize pot through taking part in an enterprise competition.

Teams were tasked with pitching and presenting ideas that used technology to solve a worldwide problem to a panel of departmental and academic staff.

The Turtle Fresh team who finished in first place in the university's enterprise competition

The winning team, earning a prize of £1500, was made up of second year applied computing students Anastasia Taylor, Matthew Harvey and Ian Whittemore whose project was called Turtle Fresh.

The project produces water filters for turtle tanks to help with turtle conservation and can be controlled by an app.

Anastasia Taylor, a member of the winning team said: “I really enjoyed the experience.

"My team and I found it difficult to come up with an idea that hasn’t already been implemented, so looking at something close to our hearts really helped.

The CareCube team who came in second place at the university's enterprise competition

"It was really fun designing how the app would work, coming up with cool features, but also considering what would be feasible.”

In second place and receiving a prize of £1000, was Okhueleigbe Aigbe, Mariam Djibrilla and Joel Bagambe with their idea Care Cube.

Care Cube is an app that young adults can use when they are elderly which allows them to book and review carers.

In third place and with a prize of £500 was Thomas Borland, Henry Hunt and Natasha Ellis with their idea Ctrl+C+2.

The Ctrl+C+2 team presenting their idea during the university's enterprise competition

The app allows users to use the copy tool on computer keyboards to hold multiple copies of text and images, which you are able to paste from a clipboard.

Dean Jones, the university's partnership and outreach manager, who was part of the panel said: “As a member of the Buckingham enterprise and innovation unit at the university, it’s great to see the culture of enterprise, innovation and entrepreneurship developing and evolving throughout the university.”

The university's interim dean of computing Harin Sellahewa said: “This competition is a perfect example of the opportunities we provide our students to develop an entrepreneurial mind-set and the leadership skills necessary to work in the industries of the future.

"We are very grateful to the Engineering In Business Fellowship for funding the prize money.”