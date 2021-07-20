Tesco launches 'buy to help a child' meal scheme at Buckingham store

Tesco has activated a new scheme in the Buckingham store and across the county to help hungry children get free meals.

Customers in Bucks will be helping deprived children every time they buy fresh fruit and vegetables in a Tesco store.

The retailer will make a donation every time fresh fruit and vegetables are purchased from any of its stores in Bucks.

Tesco launched the Buy One to Help a Child campaign this week

This is a three-week campaign, which started on Monday, July 19, and organisers hope it will generate up to three million meals for charity FareShare.

The food poverty charity will distribute the meals to charities and community groups supporting children, Tesco says.

England footballer Marcus Rashford MBE who convinced the government to continue its free school meals scheme to low-income families last year, has supported the project.

He said: "We all have a role to play in the community and I’m so grateful to Tesco for stepping up to support vulnerable children and families through a difficult time. While collectively we have made progress, numbers are continuing to rise of children going without meals.

“The Buy One to Help a Child campaign will make a huge difference to the thousands of families who are struggling at the moment to put food on the table.”

Tesco says its current agreement with FareShare led to 29 million meals of surplus food being sent to those in need.

FareShare chief executive Lindsay Boswell CBE said: “In the last year, FareShare has doubled the amount of food we’re providing to people struggling to get enough to eat.

"While the lockdown may be easing, we know that food insecurity remains high. That’s why we are so pleased to see Tesco and its customers helping us to support children who need it. It will make a huge difference to so many people that have been affected by the pandemic.”

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016, redistributing more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

Jason Tarry, CSO of Tesco UK and ROI, said: “We wanted to find a really simple way to do our bit and help our customers do the same. We hope Buy One to Help A Child will encourage healthier choices for our customers at the same time as helping to feed children who need it most, so we can continue to help support the communities in which we live and work.”